MP: Body Of Man Missing For 16 Days Found Buried In Farmland

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 45-year-old man, reported missing for 16 days, was found four feet below the earth in his farmland in the Dolaria area late Thursday night. The police said the man was murdered over property dispute and took the culprits into their custody, but did not disclose their names.

According to reports, before taking out the body of the youth, labourers were told to dig up the land. Since it rained heavily, JCB was used to take out the body. After the post mortem, it came to light that the youth was hit in the head with a rod and that the body was six days old.

Since the body was six-day-old and the man went missing 16 days ago, locals said he may have been kept in captivity somewhere else. The Dolaria police began an inquiry into the case. Sub-divisional officer of police Akanksha Chaturvedi said the man may have been murdered over property dispute.

The 45-year-old man Prashant Patel was sitting in the farmhouse on June 21 when his maternal uncle and another person reached there. There was a dispute between Prashant and his maternal uncle over some property-related issues.

The accused murdered him and buried his body near the farmhouse. After Prashant’s family members lodged a missing person’s complaint, the police began to search for him. The police also took the accused into custody and quizzed them and the culprits confessed to the crime, but the cops did not disclose their names.

After the body was found, the family members of Prashand got angry and attacked the house of the accused and threw away their household goods. They also laid siege to Dolaria police station. The cops then drove away the angry family members of Prashand and conducted the last rites of the man in the presence of heavy police force.

