MP: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Girl Found In Well In Shivpuri, Kin Allege Murder

FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 22-year-old girl who was reported missing for three days was found in a well near her house in Saraswati Bai temple area under rural police station in Shivpuri on Wednesday.

Her family members lodged a complaint that the girl had gone missing from her house.

When her body was found, there was panic among the residents of the area. Her family members created a ruckus outside the police station alleging that a youth used to harass her and that she may have been murdered.

A huge contingent of police was sent to the area. As it was related to harassment of a girl, several social and religious organisations also reached the spot and created a ruckus.

The police brought the body out of the well and sent it for post mortem. The rumpus continued for two hours. The police began to probe the incident.

The police rounded up a few youths on the basis of the allegations of the family members of the girl.

The girl identified as Rani Dhanuk went missing from her house three days ago. Her family members initially searched for her, but when they did not find any clue, they informed the police about it, and found her body in the well on Wednesday.

The family members of Rani said that they had tried to search for her body in the well, too, but they could not find her body there.

They alleged that Rani was murdered and her body thrown into the well.

Her mother Suman said she had seen one of her neighbours threaten Rani. Senior officers of the police told the family members of Rani that action would be taken against the culprits once the postmortem of her body is done.

Sub-divisional officer of police Sanjay Chaturvedi said that they were probing the case.

He further said the body of the girl had been taken out of the well and its postmortem done.