MP Board Results 2024: Class 10 Pass Percentage Dips By 5%, XII Students Do Better

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pass percentage of MP Board Class 10 dropped to 58.10% from 63.29% in 2023, while that of Class 12, shot up from 55.28% to 64.49%. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared results of high school and higher secondary examinations on Wednesday.

Among the 8,21,491 regular students who took the high school exam, 4,77,075 passed, including 3,05,067 in first division, 1,69,863 in second division and 2,145 in third division. The pass percentage for girls was 61.88%, and for boys 54.35%. In higher secondary exam, 6,24,140 students appeared and 4,02,489 passed.

While 2,92,799 secured first division, 1,09,268 second division and 422 third division. The pass percentage for girls was 68.53% and for boys 60.55%.

High School Toppers

In high school exam, 82 students made it to the top 10. Anushka Agrawal from Mandla secured first position scoring 495 out of 500 marks. Three students, Rekha Rebari (Katni), Ishmita Tomar (Agar Malwa) and Sneha Patel (Rewa) secured second rank each scoring 493 marks. Saurabh Singh from Satna secured third place with 492 marks.

Higher Secondary Toppers

In class 12, Muskan Dangi (Vidisha) was state topper in commerce group, scoring 493 out of 500 (98.6%). In Math-Science stream, Anshika Mishra (Rewa) topped with 493 out of 500 marks (98.6%). Jayant Yadav (Shahjahanpur) secured the highest position in Humanities category scoring 487 out of 500 (97.4%). Vinay Pandey (Panna) topped the agricultural group scoring 480 marks. Nandini Malgam (Dindori) bagged the top position in Fine Arts and Home Science category scoring 464 out of 500 (92.8%). Sana Anjum Khan (Seoni) secured first place, scoring 487 marks in the biology group.

Dip in number of students opting for supplementary classes

This year, MPBSE also saw a dip in number of students opting for supplementary classes and students who failed class 12 exams. In 2023, almost 1.12 lakh students appeared for supplementary classes, and over 2 lakh students failed. In contrast to 2023, this year 88,369 students applied for supplementary, which marks 20% drop, and 1.37 lakh students failed the exam, which denotes a 35% drop. Around 1,00,391 high school students are scheduled to take supplementary exams commencing on June 10. Similarly, 88,369 higher secondary students will sit for supplementary exams starting on June 8.

Top-performing districts in high school: Narsinghpur ranked highest with 80.51%, followed by Alirajpur and Balaghat, both achieving 71%. Mandla, Anuppur, and Jhabua complete the top five with 70%. On the other hand, districts with lowest pass percentages include Bhind (45.11%), Shivpuri (43.75%), and Damoh (41.39%).

Best performing districts in higher secondary: Narsinghpur boasts the highest pass percentage among all districts in Madhya Pradesh, with 81.53% for regular students. Neemuch follows closely with 77%, while Indore secured third place with 76.27%. Anuppur and Ujjain also clinch spots in the top five districts, with pass percentages of 75.98% and 73.19%, respectively.