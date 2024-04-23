MP Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared On April 24

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that the results for classes 10 and 12, along with the Diploma in Preschool Education (DPSE), will be declared on Wednesday April 24. The results will be announced at 4 pm, as per the official announcement.

Students can conveniently access their results through the MP Board’s official website and the MPBSE mobile app. This move aims to provide easy and immediate access to the results for the students.

Check your results here:

This year, a significant number of approximately 17 lakh students appeared for the class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the MPBSE. The examinations for class 10 concluded on February 28, followed by the class 12 exams which ended on March 5.

The declaration of results marks a crucial milestone for the students as they eagerly await their performance outcomes. The MPBSE's timely announcement and accessible result platforms ensure transparency and facilitate a smooth process for students to check their results without hassle.

Students can check their results at: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.