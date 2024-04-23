Bhopal Power Cut April 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sagar Royal, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On April 23rd, scheduled power outages are scheduled to impact several neighborhoods across Bhopal. Residents residing in the affected areas are strongly advised to take note of the designated time slots allocated for the planned electricity disruptions. It is imperative for residents to make necessary arrangements and preparations to minimize inconvenience during the specified outage periods.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Pipaliya Pende Khan and nearest area

Time: 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M

Area: Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace, Surendra Landmark and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 A.M to 11:00 P.M

The scheduled power interruption plays a vital role in the routine maintenance efforts carried out by the electricity board. These proactive measures are implemented to ensure the smooth functioning of the grid and prevent any unexpected power interruptions in the future.

Residents are urged to make necessary preparations, adjusting their schedules to accommodate essential activities requiring electricity during the specified time slots. This proactive approach aims to minimize inconvenience and promote seamless cooperation throughout the maintenance period.