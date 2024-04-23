 Bhopal Power Cut April 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sagar Royal, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check Full Schedule Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut April 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sagar Royal, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal Power Cut April 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sagar Royal, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check Full Schedule Below

This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On April 23rd, scheduled power outages are scheduled to impact several neighborhoods across Bhopal. Residents residing in the affected areas are strongly advised to take note of the designated time slots allocated for the planned electricity disruptions. It is imperative for residents to make necessary arrangements and preparations to minimize inconvenience during the specified outage periods.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Pipaliya Pende Khan and nearest area

Time: 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M

Area: Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace, Surendra Landmark and nearest area.

Time: 07:00 A.M to 11:00 P.M

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security Beefed Up For Narendra Modi’s Bhopal Road Show;...
article-image

The scheduled power interruption plays a vital role in the routine maintenance efforts carried out by the electricity board. These proactive measures are implemented to ensure the smooth functioning of the grid and prevent any unexpected power interruptions in the future.

Residents are urged to make necessary preparations, adjusting their schedules to accommodate essential activities requiring electricity during the specified time slots. This proactive approach aims to minimize inconvenience and promote seamless cooperation throughout the maintenance period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared On April 24

MP Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared On April 24

Bhopal Power Cut April 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sagar Royal, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut April 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sagar Royal, Hoshangabad Road & More; Check...

MP: Violator Woman Creates Ruckus On Road Over Challan, Cop Bows Down To Her Drama Skills (WATCH)

MP: Violator Woman Creates Ruckus On Road Over Challan, Cop Bows Down To Her Drama Skills (WATCH)

MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue; Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Bhopal, Sehore & More

MP Weather Update: Rains To Continue; Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Bhopal, Sehore & More

MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Congress MLA From Satna Pragendra Bagri Resigns Barely 72 Hours...

MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Congress MLA From Satna Pragendra Bagri Resigns Barely 72 Hours...