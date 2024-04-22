MP Board Result 2024: Class 5 & 8 Board Result To Be Declared Soon; Check Date

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Education Center (MPSEC) is gearing up to announce the official MP Board Result 2024 for classes 5th and 8th. The results will be declared soon, and students can access them online through the official website - rskmp.in.

According to MPSEC, the results are to be announced by this week, more likely on April 24 or 25.

The MP Board result will display subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, grade, and overall status, accessible by name on the website. Stay tuned to the official website for updates on MPBSE results for both classes 5 and 8.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for class 5 Board exam

Candidates can check their MP Board 5th and 8th results and download their online mark sheets by using their roll number and other login credentials on the official website. The MP Board 5th and 8th exams 2024 were conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. Last year, over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the MP Board 5th exam, and in the MP Board 8th exam 2023, around 7.70 lakh students appeared.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and announcements regarding the MP Board Result 2024 on the official website rskmp.in.