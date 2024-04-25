MP Board Result 2024: Class 10 Examination Daughter Of Driver Stands 2nd In State; Girls Among Top Four; Most Want To Be Docs

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anushka Agarwal of Nainpur Mandla has topped the MPBSE Class 10 examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday afternoon. Around 10 lakh students had taken the examination. Anushka, a student of Gyan Jyoti English Medium Higher Secondary School, Nainpur, Mandla, scored 495 out of 500 marks. She has obtained the maximum 100 marks in science and maths. She used to study for four hours every day.

She gives credit to her parents and her teachers for her success. Three students, all girls, secured the second position, with 493 marks each. They are Rekha Rebari from Katni, Ishmita Tomar from Agar Malwa and Sneha Patel. Sneha told Free Press that she was expecting a place in the top ten, but not the second. She said that she never fixed the hours for which she should study.

Instead, she only fixed a daily target which she had to achieve every day. Sneha’s father is an advocate and her mother is a housewife. “I kept stress at bay by talking with my friends and teachers,” said Sneha, whose success mantra is: Give your 100 per cent and keep trying till the very end. She will opt for PCB stream in Class 11 as she wants to become a doctor.

She is a student of Indian Excellence School, Rewa. Rekha’s father is a driver and mother worked as a labourer. She used to study for five hours every day. She also wants to become a doctor. “There was no money even to pay the school fees. She achieved success after going through very bad circumstances. She was not able to pay the fees of expensive private schools, so she studied in a government school,” she said. Saurabh Singh of Satna came third in the examination with 492 marks.