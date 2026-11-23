MP Board Exams 2027: Internal Choice Removed From Two-Mark Questions In Classes 10 And 12, Students To Face New Exam Pattern | Representational image (AI-generated)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the question paper pattern for Class 10 and 12 board examinations beginning February 17, 2027. The board has removed internal choices from two-mark questions, while retaining them in three and four-mark questions. The decision will affect over 52,000 students in the district, making preparation of the entire syllabus essential. Meanwhile, students are awaiting revised blueprints and model question papers.

No Internal Choice In Two-Mark Questions

Under the revised examination pattern for the academic session 2026-27, students will have to attempt all two-mark very short-answer questions without any alternative choice.

If students do not know the answer to a particular question, they will no longer have the option of attempting another question. The change will make it difficult for students to appear for examinations by preparing only selected chapters or important questions.

Internal Choice To Continue In Other Questions

The board has retained internal choices in three-mark short-answer and four-mark long-answer questions. Students will be able to select questions according to their preparation.

Similarly, students appearing for skill-based subjects under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) will continue to get internal choices in five-mark long-answer and seven-mark essay-type questions.

Students Must Prepare Entire Syllabus

With the removal of internal choices in two-mark questions, students will need to develop a better understanding of the entire syllabus. Skipping chapters or topics could affect their overall performance.

Students will also need to regularly practise writing short and factual answers to improve their speed and accuracy during examinations.

Students Await Revised Blueprints And Sample Papers

Students across Madhya Pradesh are awaiting the release of revised blueprints and model question papers following the changes.

The blueprints will provide clarity on subject-wise marks distribution and the question paper structure, while sample papers will help students familiarise themselves with the new examination pattern.

Preparation Tips For Board Exams 2027

Cover the entire syllabus without skipping any chapter.

Practise writing precise answers to two-mark questions daily.

Revise important facts, definitions and key concepts regularly.

Solve sample papers within the prescribed time limit.

Avoid depending solely on expected or frequently asked questions.