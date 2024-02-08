MP Board Exam: Class 10 Urdu Exam Concludes Smoothly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board conducted the Class 10 Urdu exam on Wednesday.

Only one case of unfair means was reported across the exam centres.

In Rajgarh district, the flying squad came down heavily on one student, who was indulged in cheating, said the state board of secondary education on Wednesday.

A total of 3,868 exam centres have been set up for Class 10 students. The exam will conclude on February 28.

Students coming out of the exam hall remarked that both the Hindi and Urdu papers were easy. Sanam Khan, a Class 10 student, told Free Press that till now both papers have been easy.

Bhopal has 103 exam centres, including six sensitive and ten highly sensitive with 31,769 examinees.

Class 12 English exam today

Class 12 English exam will be held on Thursday. A total of 3,638 exam centres have been set up for the exam across the state, with 309 of them designated as sensitive. As many as 3,61,360 girls and 3,86,878 boys will appear for the exam.

Class 5, 8 exams underway

The Class 5 and 8 board exams are also being held simultaneously with the Class 10 and 12 exams. On Wednesday, Class 5 mathematics and music exams were conducted, while Class 8 mathematics and music exams were held specifically for visually impaired children.