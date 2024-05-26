MP Board Exam: 60K Students Dissatisfied With Result, Apply For Re-Evaluation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The re-evaluation process for MP Board classes X and XII is currently underway. This year, over 60,000 students were dissatisfied with their results and applied for re-evaluation, while 18,000 students requested to see their answer sheets. Meanwhile, a penalty of Rs 100 will be imposed on teachers who have checked the answer sheets for every mark increased during the re-evaluation procedure.

Students had 15 days after the results were announced to file for re-evaluation or to view their answer sheets. The board is now working rapidly to reevaluate the answer sheets and prepare the revised mark lists. The updated results will be released soon.

MP Board secretary Krishna Deo Tripathi informed Free Press that the data of students who applied for re-evaluation is available online and that the checking process is in progress. The revised results will be published shortly. The teachers who haven’t checked answer sheets properly will have to pay the penalty per increased mark, added Tripathi.

The MP Board released the results for classes X and XII on April 24. The pass rate for the high school exam was 58.10%, and for the higher secondary exam, it was 64.49%. In class X, a total of 305,067 students passed with the first division, 169,863 with the second division, 2,145 got the third division, and 115,839 students received supplementary results. Similarly, in class XII, 292,799 students passed with the first division, 109,268 with the second division, 422 with the third division, and 88,369 students received supplementary results.