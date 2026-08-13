MP Board Classes 10 & 12 Exams 2027 Timetable Released; Check Dates Below

MP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2027 Timetable Released; Check Dates Below | Represntative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal, has released the examination timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2027.

According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from Feb 17, 2027, to March 18, 2027.

The board has issued the timetable for regular, private and specially-abled students appearing for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) examinations. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

Class 10 and 12 exams to begin with language papers

Class 10 schedule

As per the schedule, the first exam will start on Feb 17, 2027. Class 10 students will appear for language subjects, including Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Sindhi.

The same day will also include exams for painting, singing, tabla pakhawaj and computer subjects.

The next paper on Feb 25 will be for National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related subjects.

The Urdu paper for Class 10 will be conducted on Feb 27, followed by Hindi on March 2. The Mathematics paper will be held on March 5, with separate papers for Standard Mathematics and Basic Mathematics.

Science and Social Science exams in March

The English exam is scheduled for March 9, while Sanskrit will be conducted on March 12.

The Science paper will take place on March 15, followed by Social Science on March 18, marking the end of the Class 10 board examinations.

The MP Board has instructed schools to ensure proper arrangements for students and provide necessary facilities during the examination period.

The detailed timetable is available on the official MPBSE website.

Class 12 schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable for 2027.

Class 12 exams will begin on Feb 17 with Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan and Tabla Pakhawaj papers, while Class 10 exams start on Feb 24.

Papers for subjects including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and vocational courses will continue until March 18.

The detailed timetable is available on the official MPBSE website.