MP Board Class 5, 8 Exams Separate Question Papers For Every District | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra has come up with a new measure to prevent leaking of board examination question papers of Class 5, 8. The MP board examination of Class 5, 8 will be held from March 6-14. To prevent paper leak, separate question papers will be prepared for each district. Thus, if a question paper leaks in one district, the exams of only that district will be cancelled. The board exams in other districts will continue.

Besides, the government school students’ examination centres have also been moved 5 to 10 kilometers away from their schools. The examination control rooms will be set up at the district and block level to promptly address issues related to conduct of the board exams. More than 24 lakh students from government and private schools will appear at more than 12,000 examination centres in the state.

Both the exams will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am. The students have been told to reach examination centres by 8 am. The first paper for Class 5, 8 will be in the first language: Hindi, English, Urdu and Marathi. This time, question papers for Hindi, English and Sanskrit are prepared based on NCERT and SCERT syllabuses.

If the student opted for Urdu and Marathi as the first language, then it is mandatory for him to select English as the second language, while choosing English as the first language mandates taking Hindi as the second language.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanraju S said, “This year, for the first time, the photocopied question papers will be distributed to students at 15% of examination centres. The printed question papers will be photocopied a few hours before the examination for distribution. This is aimed to prevent paper leak.”