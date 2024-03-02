Madhya Pradesh: CM Asserts BJP Government's Promise To People |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Reflecting his unwavering commitment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday asserted, "Jo Kah Diya Vo Keh diya, Jo Kehte hai, Vo Karke Dikhate hai, Use BJP ki Sarkar Kehte hai” (What he said, is said. They do what they say, it is called BJP government).

Addressing concerns raised by some Congress members about funding and feasibility, Yadav remained resolute, stating, "Many Congress friends question us, asking where we'll find the money and how we'll manage. To them, we say, you can keep crying, but we'll keep working. We won't go back. We're not concerned with those who criticise us. We'll make decisions that benefit the people, no matter what others say".

This declaration of intent was made during Yadav's maiden visit to Dhar after assuming the Chief Minister’s office. During his visit, he initiated several key developmental projects totalling Rs 700 crore. Among these initiatives was the transfer of social security pension installments to beneficiaries, exemplifying the government's proactive approach.

The visit also included a roadshow and bhoomi pujan ceremonies, underscoring the administration's commitment to fulfilling promises and prioritising the welfare of marginalised communities. After addressing the gathering, Yadav's much-anticipated Jan Aabhaar Yatra, held amidst cheers and jubilation, turned into a grand roadshow through the bustling streets of the town.

The procession, marked by fervent enthusiasm, traversed key landmarks including Ghoda Chowpatty, Mohan Talkies intersection, old BJP office, Hatwara, Pipli Bazaar, Anand Chowpatty, and Jawahar Marg, before culminating at Ghodda Chowpatty. Despite the delay, Yadav addressed a massive gathering, making significant announcements for the region. Among the key announcements, Yadav declared the establishment of PM Shri Excellence College in Dhar and an Ayurvedic College in Jhabua.

He also unveiled plans for the Mandav Linga Project, ensuring Narmada water reaches every farm and village in Dhar district. In a scathing attack on the Congress, Yadav criticised the lack of development in Dhar district and the state over the past 70 years. He highlighted initiatives like financial aid to women on the first of every month and the introduction of cyber tehsils to curb corruption.

Yadav also emphasised the need to teach a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to those who did not believe in Lord Ram and failed to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple. During the event, Dhar MLA Neena Verma addressed various issues, including the Mandav Drinking Water Irrigation Project, which was promptly approved by the Chief Minister.

The rally concluded with Yadav's roadshow in Dhar city, where he was greeted by BJP workers and various organisations. The delay, however, led to barricades in the city, causing inconvenience to the public and traders. Despite the delay and logistical challenges, Chief Minister Yadav's rally and roadshow were marked by enthusiasm and support from the people of Dhar.