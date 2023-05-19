 MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

Sources say uploading students' marks on website is taking time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
MP board class 10th, 12th result | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual exam results of Class 10th and 12th MP Board are likely to be announced anytime between May 24 to May 26, a higher education officer confirmed on Friday.

Sources said that one of the reasons causing delay in the Class 10 & 12th results is that uploading students' marks on the website is taking time.

Read Also
MP Board Results: Rural students outshine their urban counterparts in classes 5 & 8 results
article-image

Students can check the result at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

On May 15, MP Board announced class 5th and 8th results. The pass percent of both the grades saw a decline. Howeverm in bothe classes, rursal students performed much better than their urban counterparts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

MP: Tiger cub found dead with injuries in Bandhavgarh reserve

MP: Tiger cub found dead with injuries in Bandhavgarh reserve

AIIMS Bhopal gets MALDI TOF machine for rapid identification of fungal infections

AIIMS Bhopal gets MALDI TOF machine for rapid identification of fungal infections

MP: BJP’s executive committee meets in Bhopal to chalk out poll strategy

MP: BJP’s executive committee meets in Bhopal to chalk out poll strategy

Indore: Challan against vehicle of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri & Manoj Tiwari in Bihar

Indore: Challan against vehicle of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri & Manoj Tiwari in Bihar