MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

MP board class 10th, 12th result | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual exam results of Class 10th and 12th MP Board are likely to be announced anytime between May 24 to May 26, a higher education officer confirmed on Friday.

Sources said that one of the reasons causing delay in the Class 10 & 12th results is that uploading students' marks on the website is taking time.

Students can check the result at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

On May 15, MP Board announced class 5th and 8th results. The pass percent of both the grades saw a decline. Howeverm in bothe classes, rursal students performed much better than their urban counterparts.