MP Board Class 10, 12 Results Will Be Released Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results for high school class 10 and higher secondary class 12 on Wednesday, the board announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, the board will release the results for the Diploma in Preschool Education (DPSE) on the same day.

The announcement stated that the results would be declared at 4 p.m. Students can access their results through the MP Board’s official website mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Similarly, the students can also view their result at the MPBSE mobile app.

This year, approximately 17 lakh students participated in the class 10 and 12 examinations. The exams for class 10 concluded on February 28, while the exams for class 12 concluded on March 5.

Rural students outshine urban peers in MP Board class 5, 8 results

Overall, 90.97% in class 5 and 87.71% in class 8 pass percentage reported

Rural students displayed superior performance compared to their urban counterparts in the MP Board class 5th and 8th results. In grade 5, rural students achieved a pass percentage of 92.60%, surpassing urban schools at 86.19%. Similarly, in the grade 8, rural schools maintained their lead with a pass percentage of 88.35%, while urban schools lagged at 86.04%. A total of 90.97% of students passed the class 5th board exam, while 87.71% passed the class 8th board exam. The results for grades 5 and 8 were announced by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra on Tuesday.