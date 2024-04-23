Bhopal: Elderly Man Dies As Building Collapses On His House

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 65 year old man died after a four-storey building adjacent to his house collapsed in the Hajira Naka area of Gwalior city, police said on Tuesday. Excavation work was in progress on a vacant plot adjoining the building. Fortunately, the building was vacant as the family living there had gone to attend a wedding reception when the incident took place.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Kirada. Kirada house was adjoining the building owned by Harishchandra Singh Rajput who lived with his family there. Next to the building Harishchandra’s brother Mahaveer had a plot where excavation work was in progress to construct a building. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, around 1.30, the building of Harishchandra collapsed on the house of Kirada leaving him dead.

The team of SDRF and local administration took three hours to find the body of the deceased. The building which collapsed was vacant as the family members had gone to attend a wedding reception.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.