 MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha Constituencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha Constituencies

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha Constituencies

Speaking on upcoming elections, Chugh said CM Chouhan is the only support for the people of the state, hence BJP government will win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tarun Chugh on Saturday reached Gwalior on a four-day visit to the Chambal region.

Read Also
MP: 3 Children Charred To Death After LPG Leakage Sparks Fire At House In Bhind
article-image

According to his program, he will visit all the four Lok Sabha constituencies of the Gwalior-Chambal division. Speaking to ANI, Chugh described the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years of his tenure.

Read Also
MP: Man Reunites With His Lost Wife After 2 Years, Gets Beaten Up By Her Boyfriend In Gwalior
article-image

"PM Modi has done a great job for the poor. Food has been delivered to the homes of 80 crore people. Drinking water has been supplied to 11.66 crore houses. Electricity has been provided to 18,000 villages and LPG has been provided to 10 crore homes," Chugh told ANI.

Read Also
Bhopal: Now, Another Congress MLA Calls Hanuman A Tribal; BJP Leader Calls It 'Insult To God'
article-image

Besides, toilets were built in 10.5 crore houses. 50 crore poor people got medical insurance, he said, adding that 4000 Tiffin meetings are being organised across the country.

Commenting on the state assembly polls slated at the end of this year, the BJP leader said, "The Madhya Pradesh government has done a lot of work for the poor, women, businessmen and youth. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the only support for the people of the state, hence the BJP government is going to be in power in the state."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha...

MP: BJP's National General Secy Tarun Chugh In Gwalior For 4 Days, Will Visit All 4 Lok Sabha...

MP: Shivraj Releases 1st Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

MP: Shivraj Releases 1st Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Goat In Sehore

Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Goat In Sehore

MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

MP Weather Update: Light Rainfall, Strong Winds And Intense Sun On Cards

Bhopal: Now, Another Congress MLA Calls Hanuman A Tribal; BJP Leader Calls It 'Insult To God'

Bhopal: Now, Another Congress MLA Calls Hanuman A Tribal; BJP Leader Calls It 'Insult To God'