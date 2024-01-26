MP: BJP To Win Bundelkhand Lok Sabha Seat By 5L Votes, Says MLA Bhupendra Singh

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and present MLA, Bhupendra Singh, has said the BJP-led by Prime Minister Narendra will win over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and form the next government at the Centre.

Singh, also the in-charge of Bundelkhand Lok Sabha cluster, said the party would win the Bundelkhand constituency by a margin of five lakh votes.

Singh made the statement after holding a meeting with the office-holders and workers of the BJP at the party office in Sagar on Thursday.

Singh discussed with them the party’s strategy for the election. The party has divided 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country into 146 clusters.

As part of the strategy, 29 constituencies in the state have been divided into seven clusters, Singh said.

The party has set up offices in Sagar and Damoh Lok Sabha constituencies, and in Tikamgarh and Khajuraho LS constituencies, the offices will be set up by January 31.

The BJP candidates are ahead of their Congress rivals by 1.50 lakh votes in the seven assembly constituencies according to the results of the assembly election, Singh said.

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers held ‘Namo Navamatdata Abhiyan’ at 5,000 places when Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually connected with the voters.

Such campaigns were held at 16 places in the district, Singh said, adding that from February 4 to 15, there will be ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ when the party workers will inform the people about the schemes launched by the government.

Likewise, from February 5 to 25, there will be a campaign to connect with the women’s self-help groups who will be informed about the work being done by the government for creating job opportunities, Singh said.