MP: BJP Mulling Over Second List Of Candidates For 64 Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has blown the poll bugle by declaring the names of candidates for 39 seats. Now, the party is mulling over candidates for 64 seats. It may declare a few more candidates after discussing the names that came up in the survey.

The BJP is trying to find proper candidates for the seats that it lost in previous elections.

The party has declared the candidates for those seats that it considers the most difficult ones to win.

The leadership is working on a strategy to win those constituencies which it lost in 2018 and in 2020 by-elections. In the first phase, it declared candidates for 39 seats out of 103 constituencies where the party is batting on a sticky wicket.

A few more candidates may be declared for the rest of the seats. After the release of the first list, the aspirants for the rest of the seats that the party lost have intensified their demand for tickets.

These seats are Indore-1, Depalpur, Khargone, Badnagar, Gwalior, Satna and Pansemal.

According to a senior leader of the party, the second list will be released after the next meeting with the central leadership.

Candidates won’t be changed: VD

After the release of the first list, BJP’s state president VD Sharma has said that a ticket given to a candidate from a particular place will not be changed.

Former minister Omprakash Dhurve wanted a ticket from Dindori in place of Shahpur. Reacting to his demand, Sharma said tickets had been distributed after proper deliberations, so there will be no change in it now.

Son protests, father gives clarification

BJP’s state general secretary Ranveer Singh Rawat expected a ticket from Sabalgarh constituency in Morena district. His son Aditya Rawat has expressed his anguish over denial of a ticket to his father.

Nevertheless, Ranveer Rawat issued a statement saying he has accepted the party’s decision. Aditya Rawat has written on social media, that his father has been working for the party for more than 20 years, but the party did not give him a ticket in 2018 and denied him a membership of the Rajya Sabha.

On the contrary, those who criticised the party and deserted it were called back and given tickets; there should be a limit to one’s patience, Aditya wrote.

After his son’s post, Ranveer Rawat issued a statement saying the party’s decision was right and its candidate would win from the Sabalgarh constituency.

He also appealed to the party workers to plunge into action for the ensuing election.

Resentment in Chhatarpur, Lanji, Maharajpur

Giving a ticket to Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur was faced with stiff opposition. Archana Singh sought a ticket from this constituency, but the party did not oblige her.

The supporters of Singh protested against the party leadership on Friday. Similarly, there was opposition from Ramesh Bhatere to giving ticket to Rajkumar Karraye from Lanji.

The party workers burnt an effigy of Kamakhya Singh for giving him a ticket from Maharajpur.

