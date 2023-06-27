MP: BJP MLA Attending Congress Event Becomes Talks Of The Town 

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator Leena Sanjay Jain taking part in an event has kicked up political dust in the district. A few Congress leaders, including chairman of Janpad Neetu Raghuwanshi and Janpad member of the Congress Lakhan Singh, took part in the function.

There were many other Congress leaders, attending the function. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media. Since the assembly election is five months away from now, the BJP MLA attending a function in which the Congress men also took part, was bound to kick up a row.

This has happened at a time when Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan is going to honour women at a function in Krishi UpajMandi on June 28.

There are 101 village Panchayats in Ganj Basoda, and the BJP-backed candicate lost the election to the post of Janpad Panchayat chairman.

It happened because the four BJP members of Janpad did cross- voting, so the Congress captured the Janpad. According to sources in the BJP, Jain attending a function organised by the Congress indicates that a few party leaders are trying to strengthen the opposition camp.

Read Also Bhopal: Take Note Of The Traffic Diversion On Tuesday