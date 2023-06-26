Bhopal: Take Note Of The Traffic Diversion On Tuesday

Representative Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic will remain diverted on various routes on Tuesday. The commute of all the heavy vehicles, as well as normal vehicles will remain affected from 7 am till 2 pm on the day.

Points To Be Taken Care Of...

-Traffic movement will be completely prohibited from Bagsewaniya police station to Mansarovar trijunction and Board Office Square.

-. Entry to Rani Kamalapati railway station to platform number 1 will remain prohibited completely from 7 am till 12 noon. Entry to Platform No 5 will remain open to the public during the PM's visit.

- Vehicles coming from the board office and heading to Rani Kamalapati railway station will have to pass through Govindpura turning, ISBT bus stand, Sanchi milk association to enter platform number 5 of the railway station.

-All the two-wheelers and four wheelers will be able to commute from Roshanpura square towards Bharat talkies, but will have to pass through Banganga square, Khatlapura, PHQ trijunction, Lily talkies to connect to Bharat talkies.

- The commute of heavy vehicles and vehicles ferrying goods will be completely prohibited on the DB mall trijunction, jail headquarters, Lily talkies square and police headquarters from 8 am till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted At Nandlali Ghati