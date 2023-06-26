Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Sighted At Nandlali Ghati | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The much talked about leopard was seen at Nandlali Ghati area on old Agra- Bombay Road on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The people of the area who are already living in a state of fear, saw the leopard which made them upset. People of more than 15 villages are anticipating an attack by the tiger and the leopard since last one month.

The patrolling team of Badgonda police station doing its duty between Agra-Bombay National Highway (NH) and Gawli Palasiya saw the leopard on Saturday night at around 11:30 pm. One of the members of the patrolling team saw the bushes moving in a particular manner. On this, he asked the driver to stop the vehicle and then other members of the patrolling team clicked pictures of the leopard and also shot videos of it. The leopard was moving very slowly in the bushes, about 50 m from the road and from the video.