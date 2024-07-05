MP: BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey Moves Resolution Seeking To Abolish Article 30, Says Equal Education Right Of All

Representative pic

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP MLAs moved a Private Members' Resolution seeking to abolish Article 30 of the Indian Constitution which gives the right to minorities to establish and administer educational institutions, here on Friday. Because the Assembly sine and die, the bill will be brought in the next session.

BJP MLA from Jabalpur North assembly constituency, Abhilash Pandey told Free Press that there should be a law for equal education and everyone should get equal education, all people shall study under the New Education Policy, then only the future of the coming generation could be built. He also added that he will be going to bring the bill in next session as this session ended on Friday.

Pandey said "I have moved a Private Members' Resolution regarding Article 30 of the Indian constitution which gives the right to minorities to establish and administer educational institutions. I think that there should be a law for equal education. Everyone should get an equal education, then only we can build the future of the coming generation. That is why I have moved a resolution with the message in the House."

BJP MLA Usha Thakur supported the Private Members' Resolution saying for the unity and integrity of the country, such activities should be stopped. "I welcome the Private Members' Resolution brought regarding Madrasas. For the unity and integrity of the country, such activities should be stopped. Our capable schools can provide modern education, hence there is no need for Madrasas separately," Thakur said.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that the BJP always wanted to talk about communal issues and why didn't they want to talk about farmers of the state?

"Bharatiya Janata Party always wants to talk about communal issues. Why don't they want to talk about the farmers of the state? Shouldn't farmers get a minimum support price (MSP)? Shouldn't Farmers get their rights? The state government is making false promises. Why are they not talking about their Ladli Bahnas, why are they not giving them Rs 3000 a month to them? The state government and their MLAs are bringing such issues to divert attention," said Singhar.