MP: BJP May Declare Candidates For Rest Of Seats Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may take a decision on the candidates for rest of the 94 seats in Delhi where its central election committee is meeting on Tuesday.

The party is set to deliberate over the names of the rest of the candidates at the meeting and announce their names.

In the next list, the BJP may declare the names of most of the candidates. Now that the Congress has declared its candidates for 144 seats, the BJP may change its strategy.

The party is waiting for the Congress’s decision on the rest of the candidates, and the BJP will declare its contestants afterwards.

According to sources, the BJP may deny tickets to many of its legislators.

The BJP’s state leadership has sent a panel of names for the rest of the seats to Delhi where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the party leaders on Sunday.

There is an accord among the party leaders over 65 seats, and, after the central election committee puts its seal, it will announce the names.

