MP: BJP Councillor Unfurls National Flag ‘Upside Down’ In Jabalpur, Sparks Controversy (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP councillor from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur sparked controversy when he allegedly unfurled the tricolour ‘upside down’ on 75th Republic Day on Friday. The video of the incident went viral on social media, with netizens calling it sheer ‘negligence.’

According to information, BJP Councillor Jitu Katare was reached Jabalpur’s Dhanwantari Chowk in Maharana Pratap Ward R-Day celebrations. The programme was organised by the traders association. As soon as Katare unfurled the national flag, it started waving upside down.

Later, the national flag was hurriedly straightened.

Katare, after which, saluted the flag.

In the video, the people hoisting the flag can be seen enthusiastically raising the slogans of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai followed by the National anthem. Later, as they realised the flag is unfurled upside down, they fixed it.

The entire country is celebrating the Republic day with great joy and enthusiasm. Patriotism was high across Madhya Pradesh too, with grand parades being held in Bhopal and Indore, followed by tableaux show and cultural performances by students.

Notably, Cabinet minister and former MP Rakesh Singh also hoisted the flag in the cultural capital Jabalpur at police ground. Similarly, CM Mohan Yadav unfurled the national flag in his home town Ujjain.