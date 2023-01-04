MP BJP Chief VD Sharma visits Jabalpur, says 'Kamal Nath is dreaming of forming govt again'

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bharatiya Janata Party's state president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma reached Jabalpur on Wednesday and inaugurated the training class of urban body public representatives at the divisional office in Ranital.

On this occasion while talking to reporters, Sharma took a jibe at Congress and said that everyone has seen the party lose its existence and leadership.

"Former CM Kamal Nath is dreaming of forming the government, but the government is formed by the public and the public has seen everyone whether it is Digvijay Singh or Kamal Nath," Sharma said.

He further added that the "divide and rule policy of the Congress is in their genes, due to which they discriminate between the sections of the society."

On conversion he said that "whatever is going in the country in such a manner the country will not be able to function properly. Such people come in the name of social service and try to convert the people. These people are two faced. They are different in front and behind the screen."

Keeping his point on youth policy, Sharma said that BJYM has started 'Khilta Kamal Abhiyan' in each Mandal. The state's youth policy is coming on January 13.

VD Sharma Praises PM Modi

During this, he also praised the good governance during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated the works being done by the BJP in the state.

VD Sharma, while keeping his point in view of the upcoming assembly elections, asked to focus on the seats lost by the BJP in the entire Mahakaushal region including Jabalpur.

He added that the base of BJP has increased during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh. But due to some reasons, the loss suffered by BJP in the last elections, both the organisation and the workers will have to work hard on this.

Sharma, countering the allegation of the Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, said that a person sitting on a constitutional post should not talk like this. He advised that the Leader of the Opposition should talk seriously, and it is wrong to make allegations on the character of a person.

VD Sharma said that the Congress leaders should teach the Leader of the Opposition a lesson because this is not a child's game, it does not suit a person holding such a position to talk in such a manner.

Later he claimed that BJP does not do such politics. He said that if Leader of Opposition Govind Singh has any such CD, then he should bring it in front of the society.