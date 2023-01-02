e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: World Ramayana Conference to be held in Jabalpur from January 6 to 8



The World Ramayana Conference will be staged on different aspects of Ramayana

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): World Ramayana Conference will be organised for the third time in Jabalpur to make the detailed explanation of Ramayana to the young generation. The Ramayana conference will be held at Manas Bhawan Jabalpur from January 6 to January 8.

The World Ramayana Conference will be staged on different aspects of Ramayana.

Researchers from America, Bangladesh, Thailand, Switzerland, Canada will be involved. The attendees will be Sri Lankan Cultural Minister Vidura Wikramanayaka, Mauritius Cultural Minister Avinash Teeluck, and Swiss MPs.

Scholars from abroad are doing research on Ramayana and are visiting Sanskardhani Jabalpur. Along with this, representatives of 15 countries will give lectures on their research on Ramayana in the conference.

On one evening of Shabri event Nandigram and Ramdhan will be presented by Vanvasi Ram Dhun Mandali. About 13 thousand Sunderkand lessons will be recited. The organisers have especially appealed to the youth to get to know each and every aspect of Ramayana closely by participating in the World Ramayana Conference.

