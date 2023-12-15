MP: BJP Begins To Identify Contestants For LS Polls

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections after winning the assembly polls in three states.

The ruling party may hold a meeting on December 22 and 23 when the party leaders will be asked to roll up their sleeves for the Lok Sabha polls.

From the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state party president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma may attend the meeting.

According to sources, after the installation of the idol of Ramlala at the temple, the Centre may go for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s central leadership has also begun to identify the candidates for the general elections.

Some present MPs may not get tickets as happened to a few legislators before the assembly elections.

Besides, a few senior legislators may be asked to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the senior legislators, who will not be made ministers, may be given tickets for the LS polls.

It is not yet decided what should be the role of the senior leaders, like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel.

Former home minister Narottam Mishra and Rampal Singh who lost the election may be given tickets for the LS polls.

Because some MPs have become legislators, their seats in Morena, Damoh, Namadapuram, Sidhi and Jabalpur are lying vacant. Some new leaders may be fielded from these constituencies.

A few legislators who have lost elections may be fielded from these seats.