Bhopal: No Action Only Warning Issued Against Open Sale Of Meat On Drive Day 1; Sellers Told To Use Opaque Glass Cover In Shops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched its drive on Friday to check the sale of open meat, issuing warning to the seller to use opaque glass to cover their consumables. No action was taken on the first day of the campaign but the shopkeepers were warned to abide by the food guidelines and ensure hygiene at their outlets.

The drive comes following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on action against shops selling meat and fish in open and also those doing business sans licence. The meat seller would not be allowed to operate within 100 meters of any religious place.

There is only one slaughterhouse in the state capital but there is no dedicated meat market. There is one covered fish market in Budhwara. There are around 1000 meat sellers in Bhopal and out of them 400 have their own outlet while others are operating in rented shops.

The meat sellers have demanded the administration to arrange for multi-level buildings in different parts of the city from where they can do their business.

Corporator Laeeqa Rafiq Qureshi (Budhwara) said like the existing covered fish market in Budhwara, we have been demanded dedicated markets in different parts of the city. “ For a long time we have been demanding 5-level covered markets in five different localities where the meat seller can carry out their business. The areas include Kabitpura (Shahjahanabad), Jahangirabad, Islampura, Qazi Camp, and Nizamuddin Colony (BHEL). BMC should construct these multi-level buildings and allot shops to the meat traders.”

BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said that instead of launching a drive against meat traders, it was better if the administration had streamlined and systematized the business.

“It is directly linked to their (meat sellers) livelihood. BMC should consider arranging more meat markets in Bhopal so that one would not have to sell meat in open and in this way all the required guidelines will be followed,” said Zaki.

Traders told to follow guidelines

“We did not take any action on day one of the campaign and only issued warnings directing the meat seller to abide by the food safety guidelines. There is no ban on doing meat business but the seller needs to place an opaque glass so that the meat is not exposed to pollutants and also not visible to the public. The sellers have a licence but they have been keeping the meat open which is against the guidelines.”

Yogendra Patel, BMC deputy commissioner (Health)

Reconsider 'controversial decision: Mayawati to govt

National BSP president Mayawati on Friday attacked state’s newly-formed BJP government to ban the sale of meat and fish in open places and said that it was necessary to reconsider the "controversial" decision.

The newly elected Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has banned the sale of meat and fish in open places. In a post on X, Mayawati said, "Instead of taking decision of providing livelihood to unemployed and poor, hard-working people, the newly formed BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has started suppressing those, who owing to shortage of employment opportunities, are self-employed by selling fish, eggs, meat. Is it appropriate? Reconsideration of this controversial decision is necessary."

She added, "Not only Madhya Pradesh government but all the governments need to work diligently on eliminating inflation, poverty and unemployment. Even then, if there is so much objection to open trading of these items, then why doesn't government allot shops before demolishing them?"