MP BJP Begins 2-Day Orchha Meet; Gen Z Outreach, 2028 Poll Strategy In Focus | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Sunday began its two-day state executive meeting in Orchha, with strategies for the 2028 Assembly elections and expanding outreach to the younger generation, especially Gen Z, set to be the key focus, sources said.

The BJP is seeking to strengthen its engagement with Gen Z against the backdrop of youth protests witnessed in Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh in recent months, they said.

The ruling party plans to formulate a strategy to establish dialogue with young people, understand their priorities and address issues concerning them, the sources said.

The meeting will also deliberate on strengthening the organisation up to the booth level in every Assembly constituency, organisational expansion, training programmes, upcoming campaigns and political strategy.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, the executive committee will undertake a detailed review of measures to make the organisation more active, strong and effective, and chalk out its future course of action.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, several other senior leaders and members of the state executive committee are attending the meeting.

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The state executive meeting is being held in Orchha in Niwari district after a gap of 14 years. The temple town has been decked up with posters and large banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yadav and state party chief Khandelwal.

Posters at the main entrance of Hotel Rajmahal, the meeting venue, also prominently feature images of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, late BJP leader Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and former party president Kushabhau Thakre.

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Around 300 delegates are attending the meeting, where youth-oriented schemes and issues concerning young people are expected to receive particular attention, party leaders said.

Before the meeting formally began, delegates listened to Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, following which the session was inaugurated with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp.

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Earlier, Khandelwal held a meeting with regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal, Madhya Pradesh in-charge Mahendra Singh, state general secretaries and divisional in-charges to discuss the agenda.

Party leaders said understanding the concerns of young people and establishing better communication with them would be important ahead of the 2028 state Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters that the country’s youth were already with the BJP and that efforts would be made to strengthen their association with the party further.

He said all issues related to the organisation and the government would be discussed at the meeting, and a roadmap for the future would be prepared.

According to party leaders, youth dissatisfaction was also considered one of the reasons for the BJP’s defeat in the recent bypoll to the Datia Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Student protests in Ujjain and demonstrations over education-related issues in other parts of the state have also drawn the party’s attention, they said.

Gen Z broadly refers to people born between 1997 and 2012—a generation that has grown up with technology, the internet and social media.

According to the BJP statement, the meeting will also discuss a political resolution and deliberate on themes such as ‘Samarasta Ka Sankalp’ (pledge for social harmony) and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The meeting will also focus on ensuring that the welfare schemes of the central and state governments reach the last person and on strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

The state executive meeting will play an important role in deciding the organisation’s future direction and action plan, the party said.