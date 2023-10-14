MP: Bird Smuggler Held, 100 Parrots Seized

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The city police seized 100 parrots from a bird smuggler and a bike from his possession during a vehicle-checking drive in Rampur Baghelan on Friday.

According to the police, the smuggler hails from Rewa. Town inspector of Rampur police station Baghelan, Umesh Pratap Singh, and his team took the action. The police handed over the case to the forest department for further action.

People Urged through Street Play To Cast Votes In Narmadapuram

The students of Seoni Malwa Degree College staged a street play at Jaistambh Chowk in Seoni Malwa to raise awareness about the importance of casting one’s vote.

The officials of Nagar Palika were also present during the event held as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). The message of the play was that citizens should cast their votes without fail, so that they elect a right government.

Casting a vote is not only a right but also a duty, according to the play. The students also administered oaths to the citizens to cast their votes. Those who acted in the play were Adarsh, Shrishti, Kashish, Prachi, Trashika, Manshi, Himani, Aquib, Prayag and Soni. Chief municipal officer Sheetal Bhalavi, head clerk Sanjay Goyal, SVEEP in charge Mahendra Parihar, sub-engineer Rahul Sharma and others encouraged the students. Bhalavi said the Nagar Palika launched various activities under SVEEP to ensure cent percent voting.

