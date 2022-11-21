MP: Bhopal Railway Divison earns Rs 33.82 crore from ticket checking

Reprsentative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Railway Division earned Rs 33.82 crore from ticket checking including without tickets / inappropriate tickets and passengers traveling with un-booked luggage.

As many as 4,51,160 cases of passengers travelling without tickets were caught, from which Rs 30.84 crore was recovered including fare and fine. As many as 58,837 cases of irregular ticket passengers were caught, from which Rs 2.94 crore was recovered including fare and fine. Similarly, 1,034 cases of travelling with un-booked luggage were detected, from which Rs 2.30 lakh was recovered.

In this way, during the first seven months of the current financial year (from April 2022 to October 2022), a total of 5,11,031 cases of passengers travelling without tickets, irregular tickets and without booked luggage were caught, from which a total of Rs 33.82 was collected.