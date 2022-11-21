e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Rahul doesn’t know why he is taking out yatra, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP State President VD Sharma said that anti-social elements are confusing people in tribal areas through the medium of social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing BJYM programme at BJP office in Bhopal on Monday. | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In an oblique reference to Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rahul Gandhi does not know that why he is taking out foot march. Such kind of directionless youths cannot do any good for country. Henceforth, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members should come forward for nation building.

He was addressing the state executive committee meeting of BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday. BJP State President VD Sharma said that anti-social elements are confusing people in tribal areas through the medium of social media. To ensure that people do not get misguided, BJYM workers have to go to tribal areas and have to work there.

Talking about BJYM’s next campaign, Khilta Kamal and Khelega Madhya Pradesh, there are numerous talents in rural areas and they need to be connected with the campaign. Even youths living in villages have leadership qualities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had felicitated such talented persons with Padma Shri. From every Mandal, 100 such talented youths are needed to be connected to honour their talent.

On this occasion, BJP organisational general secretary Hitanand, in-charge of Yuva Morcha Kavita Patidar, office bearers of Yuva Morcha, members of the state executive body of the morcha etc, were present.

article-image

