Bhopal: Responsible, dedicated youths will make country strong, says Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Nehru Yuva Kendra function on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikey on Monday said that responsible and dedicated youths would make the country strong.

She was speaking as a chief guest at an event, Yuva Samvad: India@2047, and felicitation function organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra to mark its golden jubilee celebrations. She was the chief guest of the function.

“Getting degrees should not be the only aim. Practical knowledge, ethics, values also have a big role in personality building. We should also take care of these aspects in personality development of youths,” she added.

She further said “You are lucky that you are doing social work by joining Nehru Yuva Kendra. Those who selflessly serve the society and nation with sensitivity are always respected.” She invited youths associated with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, to visit Chhattisgarh. “Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badiya,” she remarked. (People of Chhattisgarh are the best)

Sharing the experience of her student life, she said, “I have been influenced by NSS, NCC. This was the reason I joined student politics. Through this, I learned qualities of leadership and worked to make the youths aware of social service.”

Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur said that spirituality was the backbone of Indian culture. Additional Director General of Police Manish Shankar Sharma explained about personality development citing examples of Ramcharitmanas.