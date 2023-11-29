 MP: Before Ending Life, Man Makes Video Viral In Satna
MP: Before Ending Life, Man Makes Video Viral In Satna

Blames his wife and sister-in-law for harassing him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide in the evening of November 22, and before taking the extreme step, he had made a video viral on social media.

In the video, the man identified as Ashu, poured out his pains, saying he was fed up with his wife and sister-in-law, because both were mentally torturing him. So he decided to commit suicide.

According to his family members, Ashu was married to Mala Mishra, a resident of Bihra on February 8 this year.

After a few days of their wedding, both Ashu and Mala picked fights over petty issues.

His sister-in-law also began to harass him. Ashu then filed a complaint at the Amarpatan police station on November 4, but because the police did not act, the man ended his life.

The police, however, did not act even after his suicide. His family members said Ashu had committed suicide because of the police’s inaction on the matter.

Fresh inquiry may be held

The police may probe the case afresh after the video came to light. Nevertheless, when contacted, the Maihar police refused to make any comments on the issue.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

article-image

