 MP: Beaten By Bro-In-Law For Giving Voting To BJP, Muslim Woman Meets Shivraj; Assured Security & Financial Aid
HomeBhopalMP: Beaten By Bro-In-Law For Giving Voting To BJP, Muslim Woman Meets Shivraj; Assured Security & Financial Aid

Chouhan also shared the pictures of the meeting on his X handle.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
MP: Shivraj Meets Samina, Assures Her Financial & Security Assistance; Instructs Officials To Prosecute Brother-In-Law For Assaulting Her |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the woman, who was physically assaulted by her brother-in-law after she voted for BJP in the recent MP assembly elections, at his office on Saturday. Sharing the information on twitter, Chouhan said the accused will be punished and the victim will be given security and financial aid.

Through a tweet on X, Chouhan said, “I've learned of the instance where one of my sisters has been harassed by her family and for voting for the BJP in favour of a robust democracy. In this regard, I have instructed the officials to take the necessary steps. My victim's sister will also receive full security and financial support in addition to this.”

Also, consoling his harassed sister, Shivraj wrote, ‘Don't worry about anything, my sister! Your brother will be by your side no matter what.”

article-image

Shivraj hugs Samina’s children

Chouhan also shared the pictures of the meeting on his X handle in which Samina can be seen explaining her ordeal and showing her injuries to her ‘brother.’ In another picture Shivraj is also seen hugging the 2 children of Samina with whom she was celebrating on the day of incidence.

 In fact, a woman residing in Sehore, Samina was violently beaten by her brother-in-law after he learnt that she had voted for BJP, on Monday. Samina reported the incident to the Ahmedpur police station, and when nothing was done, she went to District Collector Praveen Singh on Friday for help.

Later on, cognizance was taken on her complaint. Sections 34 (collective intent), 294 (penalties for obscene acts or words in public), 323 (penalties for causing hurt voluntarily), and 506 (penalties for criminal intimidation) are the IPC sections with which Javed Khan is charged, who is currently absconding.

article-image

