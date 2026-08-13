MP Bans Analogue Paneer: Manufacture, Sale And Storage Prohibited With Immediate Effect | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has banned manufacture, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of Analogue Paneer and other imitation dairy products with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued the directive at a high-level meeting at the CM House on Wednesday, saying natural milk production should be promoted and paneer should be made from milk.

With the move, Madhya Pradesh becomes the fourth state, after Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, to prohibit Analogue Paneer owing to health concerns.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Food Commissioner issued an order banning analogue or non-dairy products that imitate milk products such as paneer, cream, butter, mawa and other dairy items or create the impression of being genuine milk products.

What is Analogue Paneer?

Analogue Paneer is a low-cost factory-made substitute for traditional paneer. It replaces milk fat with vegetable oils such as palm oil, industrial starches and emulsifiers.

Though it resembles real paneer, it is cheaper, contains less protein and poses health concerns.