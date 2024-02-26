MP: Bandh Observed In Harda For Higher Compensation Over Firecracker Unit Blast-Blaze |

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A bandh (shutdown) observed in Harda in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for higher compensation in connection with the February 6 firecracker unit blast-blaze evoked good response and passed off peacefully, officials said.

Thirteen people were killed and 200 persons were injured after a blast and blaze in a firecracker unit, which also razed scores of homes in the vicinity.

The main markets remained closed for the better part of the day, with only medical stores, milk booths and vegetable shops remaining open in Harda city during the bandh.

Monday's bandh came on the fourth day of an indefinite hunger strike by some of the injured and the kin of the deceased, officials said.

The group is seeking Rs 15 lakh compensation for the kin of those who died in the incident and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.

They are also seeking higher financial assistance to rebuild homes flattened by the blast and blaze.

Peaceful bandh

The bandh passed off peacefully, Sub Divisional Magistrate KC Parhe told PTI.

"The families of the deceased were given Rs 4 lakh as compensation, while the injured received Rs 5,000. A sum of Rs 1.25 lakh each was given to those who lost their houses," Parhe said.

"Efforts are on to attach the property of the accused and auction them to raise funds for higher compensation," he added.

Meanwhile, three women from the group of 12 persons on hunger strike had to be shifted to a hospital on Monday after their health deteriorated, officials said.