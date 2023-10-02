MP: Bamhori And Sultanganj To Be New Tehsils In Raisen District

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bamhori and Sultanganj of Raisen district will now become tehsils. A new Janpad building and auditorium will be built in Begumganj. New buildings of Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools of Begumganj and Bamhori will be sanctioned and Rs 5 crore each will be made available for development works in Begumganj Municipality, Garatganj, Silwani and Raisen.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made these announcements while addressing the public after inaugurating the nearly Rs. 100 crore worth Semri Reservoir Tap Water Supply Scheme in Raisen today.

Chouhan inaugurated the Semri Reservoir based Group Tap-Water Supply Scheme at Begumganj in Raisen district at a cost of Rs 99 crore 96 lakh. He also performed bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation of 93 new development works costing Rs 24 crore 31 lakh and dedicated 25 development works constructed at a cost of Rs 28 crore 42 lakh.

Thus, a total of 95 villages of Begumganj 46 and Gairatganj 49 will be benefited from Semri Reservoir based Group Tap Water Supply Scheme. 76 thousand 400 population of 12 thousand 61 families of the area will be benefited.

The Chief Minister laid foundation of joint tehsil office building in Bari built at a cost of Rs 7 crore 96 lakh, construction of a bridge from Marethi to Semrakhas Chainage 9760 meters at a cost of Rs 3 crore 36 lakh, construction of a bridge at Chunaitiya block Silvani district Raisen at a cost of Rs 2 crore 75 lakh.

Tribal Girls Ashram in Uttarakhand, construction of bridge on NH-12 town Deori from Timravan Chainage 2500 meters at a cost of Rs. 2 crore 57 lakhs, outdoor stadium construction work in Begumganj district Raisen at a cost of Rs. 1 crore 44 lakhs and 88 other development works at a cost of Rs. 6 crore 23 lakhs.

Chouhan on Monday dedicated and laid the foundation of various development works worth Rs 153 crore including the inauguration of Semri Reservoir based Group Tap Water Supply Scheme worth Rs 100 crore in Begumganj of Raisen district. On this occasion, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary and President of Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti and local MLA Rampal Singh were present.

Development works dedicated

Chief Minister dedicated development works including the construction of Sultanganj to Sunvaha Sahajpuri road at a cost of Rs 13 crore 36 lakh, construction of building of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government College Begumganj at a cost of Rs 3 crore 37 lakh, construction of Kasba Deori to Timrawan road at a cost of Rs 3 crore 83 lakh and 22 other development works costing Rs 7 crore 86 lakh.

Development works to continue

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Rs 5 crore each will be made available for development works in Begumganj Municipality, Gairatganj, Silwani and Raisen. New buildings of Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools of Begumganj and Bamhori will be approved. In Bina Irrigation Project, the compensation amount will be paid soon to the submergence-hit people under Begumganj development block. Ration will be arranged under the National Food Security Mission for the workers registered in Sambal Yojana and a new building and auditorium of the district will be built in Begumganj. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, permanent houses in urban areas. Development works will continue in the area.

Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

At the beginning of the dedication and foundation laying programme of various development works in Begumganj district Raisen, Chouhan offered floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and remembered the contributions of the two great personalities. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary and former minister Rampal Singh were also present.

Chouhan said that the present government is a government that serves the public. It is the responsibility of the government to arrange resources for public welfare and development. The previous government had stopped many development and public welfare works. There are schemes for all sections. Our government is working diligently to solve every problem of the people. Arrangements have been made to provide gas cylinders to the women for Rs 450. District collectors have been instructed to give gas connections in the names of women. Big electricity bills are being reduced to zero. Ladli Bahna Yojana has brought changes in the lives of women and their respect in family and society has increased. I start every programme with kanya pujan and give them respect so that people understand that we should respect women in our day-to-day conduct.

While paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister recalled Bapu’s favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jana and said that serving the people in the true religion The Chief Minister said that no one could have imagined that a scheme like Ladli Bahna could also be a reality. He said that it is more about honour and respect for women than money.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that self-help groups, Livelihood Mission and Ladli Bahnas should be organized. He again reiterated that he will ensure that women get Rs 10,000 per month. The previous government stopped the schemes. The Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of funds in his government and along with all kinds of development works, public welfare schemes are also going on. He said that to increase interest in studies, the government pays the fees of meritorious students for studies like medical, IIM along with schemes like free bicycle, scooty, laptop etc.

12 thousand families benefited from Semri Reservoir based group tap water supply scheme

Under the Begumganj-Gairatganj Group Water Supply Scheme costing about Rs 100 crore, daily clean water supply has been started from Semri Reservoir in 46 villages of Begumganj and 49 of Gairatganj out of total 95 villages. 12061 families and 76400 citizens are benefiting from this scheme. For smooth water supply, 32 high level RCC tanks have been constructed, whose capacity ranges from 1 lakh litre to 5.20 lakh litre.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Rampal Singh said that a golden age of development has taken place in Begumganj and the credit for all this goes to Chief Minister Chouhan. He also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Read Also Bhopal Lake De-weeded, Cleaned By Sudharshan Chakra Corps

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)