MP: Baba Alauddin Khan Birth Anniversary Passes Off Quietly

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Music lovers seem to have forgotten Ustad Alauddin Khan, Sarod maestro of Maihar Gharana. He was also an expert in playing other instruments. His birth anniversary passed of quietly. Even the artists of Maihar Band set up in his name did not remember him.

Nobody visited his residence, Madina Bhawan. Maihar earned a name across the world because of Baba Alauddin Khan, but its residents have forgotten that he was born on October 8, 1962. A tomb has been raised in Maihar where a music festival is held every year, but the place is losing its sheen.

The lands belonging to Baba Alauddin Khan were sold. He was born on October 8, 1862 and died on September 6, 1972. His children Ali Akbar Khan and daughter Annapurna Devi were also Sarod exponents. Baba Alauddin Khan was the teacher of Pandit Ravi Shanker, Nikhil Banerjee, Pannalal Ghosh, Vasant Rai Bahadur Rai and other great musicians. Baba Alauddin Khan also initiated musicians like Gopal Chandra Banerjee, Lolo and Munne Khan.

