MP: Authorities Demolish Accused Ayan Pathan's House In 'Love Jihad' Case Amid Brutality Allegations (WATCH)

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected case of "love jihad", the house of Ayan Pathan, the man who allegedly inflicted brutal assault on his live-in partner, was razed by authorities in Guna on Sunday.

Forces were deployed near Pathan's residence, and soon after, the administration brought a bulldozer. Within a short span, they demolished Pathan's house.

The accused had brutally assaulted the woman by putting red chili powder in her eyes and sticking her lips with Feviquick.

Love Jihad in Guna:

Ayan Pathan groomed a Hindu girl. Both started a Live-in relationship. Soon, Ayan started forcing to register her house in his name. Girl refused.



~ Ayan locked her for one month. Beat her with Pipe & Belt. FEVIQUICK inserted to bind her lips. Threw CHILLI in… pic.twitter.com/cm6uJ8KKcC — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) April 19, 2024

The horrific incident came to light after locals reported about it to the Guna Police.

According to information, it all began when Pathan and the victim entered into a romantic relationship and the accused persuaded her into a live-in relationship. The duo resided at her residence in Guna. After some time, Pathan started forcing the girl to transfer the registry of the house to his name. The girl rightfully refused.

Pathan held her captive in the house for over a month and repeatedly tortured and abused her, both physically and mentally. He tried multiple times and abused her multiple times just to get hold of her property. He allegedly beat her with a steel pipe and belt, applied chilli powder to her wounds, and then sealed her lips with Feviquick she could not shout.

The accused was arrested and booked on Friday.