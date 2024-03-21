MP: ATS Swoops Down On Illegal Arms Manufacturing Units In Khargone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP-ATS swooped down on two illegal firearms manufacturing units in Khargone and arrested its kingpins, said police here on Wednesday. The ATS has registered a case and conducted raids at Gongwa police station area in village Signoor and arrested Rahul Yadav and Gurbakth Singh from the village.

The team busted two manufacturing unit and seized tools used in preparing firearms, five pistols, two unfinished pistols, 192 chamber barrels and hundreds of gun barrels, from there. It has come to fore that raw material was brought from Surat specially the gun barrels. Around 500 barrels are being brought from Surat every month, police said.

In MP’s four districts - Dhar, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur - as many as 17 habitats of the Sikligars are engaged in illegal firearms manufacturing and supplies. BOX NIA in action The MP-ATS move comes following the actions being taken by national securities agencies against illegal arms manufacturing and supplies in the state.

On March 18, the Delhi police had arrested two Khargone-based persons allegedly engaged in illegal arms supply. Earlier the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh on March 12. The NIA teams from Chandigarh had searched multiple locations, which included villages of three south-western MP districts – Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur districts.

Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducts firing, battle inoculation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps, the premiere Strike Corps of the Army is at the forefront of change and preparedness for future wars. Integration, combined arms approach and adoption of tailored techniques, tactics and procedures (TTPs) are some of the areas of focus which were showcased by Shahbaaz Division during an exercise conducted at the Babina Field Firing Ranges (BFFR), recently, said the officials on Wednesday.

Among the participants were Agniveers, who had their first taste of simulated battle field conditions under actual heavy fire. The exercise witnessed, integrated firing, battle inoculation, fielding of new equipment and drones and participation of Air Force Fighter Controllers and fighter aircraft. Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Maj Gen Deepak Singh Bisht, GOC, Shahbaaz Division witnessed the exercise.