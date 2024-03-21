Shocking! Health Issues Claim 36 Cops Every Month In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past two years, nearly 900 police personnel have lost their lives to lifestyle diseases, road accidents, work-related stress, and illnesses. This averages to 36 deaths per month in the state. The loss of police personnel while on duty has emerged as a major concern for the higher-ups in the department. Madhya Pradesh police force comprises young and energetic individuals aged between 20 to 60 years. ADG Welfare, Anil Kumar, told Free Press that during the corona period, the number of police personnel dying on duty had increased to 500 a year.

These police personnel have died in the line of duty. They were infected by the virus, and many of them also died in road accidents. However, in the past two years, around 425 to 450 personnel have died each year. The major causes of death are lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular issues, diabetes, kidney failure, brain hemorrhage, liver problems, and other such diseases, he added.

More than 50 personnel have died in road accidents, said the officer. According to the police, it is claimed that the police personnel are more fit and active as they attend morning physical training exercises (PTS) every day and also have to stay in shape to wear their uniform comfortably. If the police personnel are unable to fit into their uniform, they have to face action.

Long duty hours

The increasing health problems among police personnel have become a worrisome issue for departmental authorities. A field officer remains on duty for 10 hours a day, but during VIP visits and law enforcement duties, their duty extends to 15 hours. Due to work pressure, many cops do not eat timely meals, sometimes even skipping them altogether, which affects their health. Besides, domestic and work-related issues often drive them towards alcohol and tobacco consumption, further worsening their health.

Health checkup

Recently, the PHQ asked all its personnel who have crossed the age of 45 years to undergo health checkups. They have been asked to get their height, weight, and chest expansion examined by a general physician. Besides regular checkups, women cops will also have to undergo gynecological and breast examinations. Importantly, for the cardiac profile, in which men have to undergo three tests, women will have to undergo two.