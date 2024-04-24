MP Athletes Selected For 1st World Deaf Youth Athletics Championship & 5th World Athletics Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two hearing impaired athletes from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh have been selected for upcoming athletic championships.

Piyush Sharma and Esha Singh of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior have been selected for the first World Deaf Youth Athletics Championships and fifth World Athletics Championships, respectively.

Piyush Sharma, just 16, got selected for the 4x100 Relay and 21- year- old Esha Singh selected for Hammer Throw.

The runner will be representing the country in the first ever World Deaf Youth Athletics Championships and the later will participate in the fifth World Athletics Championship.

The World Deaf Youth Athletics Championships will be held from July 12 to July 21 in Taipei in Taiwan. The World Athletics Championship will take place in Tokyo, Japan from September 13 to September 21.

The athletes were selected after a trial conducted by the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) for the first World Deaf Youth Athletics Championships and fifth World Athletics Championships at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior.

Yashu Sharma trained runner Piyush Sharma. Esha got training from her long time coach Arishu Patel.