MP: Assistant Excise Officer Spotted Dancing To Bollywood Songs Wearing Khaki At Holi Party; Video Viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media, showing Jabalpur assistant excise commissioner Vikas Tripathi dancing to Bollywood tunes in Khaki uniform. The video is said to be from the second day of Holi, i.e., March 26, in which officer Vikas Tripathi, donning his uniform, can be seen dancing to filmy songs outside the foreign liquor store warehouse.

The accused assistant excise commissioner was partying with his colleagues; however, they were wearing casual clothes.

As the video went viral, the accused officer was suspended from his post.

On the second day of Holi, a small party celebration was organised by the Excise Department, where all the officers and employees of the department were invited. The video shows the officers enjoying and grooving to Bollywood songs. However, in one of the videos, the accused officer was seen dancing in the uniform, violating the civil service conduct rules.

Election Officer Deepak Saxena said that after the video went viral, a letter was sent to the Excise Commissioner. Following this, the Excise Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh issued a suspension order against Vikas Tripathi.

According to the rules, dancing to filmy songs in uniform is a violation of civil service conduct rules. Assistant Excise Commissioner Vikas Tripathi has been attached to the Excise Deputy Commissioner Flying Squad Division of Rewa Division.