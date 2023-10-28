MP Assembly Poll: 12 Alternative Photo Documents Declared Valid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve alternative photo documents in addition to voter identity card have been declared valid by Election commission to exercise their franchise in the voting for the Assembly elections on November 17, 2023. The 12 alternative photo identity documents allowed by the Election Commission include -

* Aadhaar card,

* MNREGA job card,

* driving license,

* PAN card

* Indian passport,

* pension documents with photo(central, state Govts)

* service identity card with photo issued to employees PSUs companies

* Passbook with photo issued by Banks, Post Office

* Smart Card issued by RGI under National Population Register

* Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

* Official Identity Cards issued to MPs, MLAs.

* Unique Disability ID issued by Ministry of Social Justice, Government of India to persons with disabilities.