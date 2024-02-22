MP: ASI Among 3 Cops Hurt In Attack By Villagers In Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Three cops, including an ASI, a constable and a driver, were injured when a group of villagers attacked them in Baniyani village under Mayapur police station in Shivpuri district late Tuesday evening, official sources said.

The attackers also damaged a vehicle. The police sent the injured to the district hospital and registered a case against several people, including two women.

The incident occurred when the police reached the village to deal with a complaint on CM Helpline.

According to reports, a resident of Baniyani village Rajendra Lodhi lodged a complaint on CM Helpline against the police.

A team consisting of ASI Pratap Singh Gurjar, constable Chandrabhan Singh, driver of police vehicle Chhetrapal Yadav went to the village.

The team members parked the vehicle outside Lodhi’s house.

According to reports, Chandrabhan Singh told Lodhi that a police team had come to inquire into the complaint lodged by him.

Lodhi got angry and came out of his house with an axe. Immediately after this, the family members of Lodhi and other villagers carrying sticks attacked the policemen.

On getting information, sub-divisional officer of police Prashant Sharma visited Mayapur police station. He said that the injured had been admitted to the district hospital.

The police launched a search for the attackers.