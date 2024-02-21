MP: Poll Code May Be In Force From March Second Week

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dates for the Lok Sabha election may be announced in the second week of the next month.

The dates for the Lok Sabha in 2019 were declared on March 10. It may be done around March 10 this year, too.

Chief electoral officer has prepared for the election after the publication of voters’ list.

There were expectations that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would be in force by February-end, but the chances of announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission before March are dim.

Before the MCC comes into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state, so his programmes are being prepared.

Modi will virtually take part in an event to be organised on February 29.

He will address a state-level programme through video links. Such an innovative event, in which Modi will inaugurate several projects and lay the foundation of many development works, will take place for the first time.

Various districts in MP will get welfare projects. Besides laying foundation of projects at the programme, to be held at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, PM will dedicate cyber Tehsils to the public.

The governments of MP and UP are trying to organise Bhoomi Poojan for the Ken-Betwa link project before the MCC comes into force.

The Water Resources Department has to organise the event. Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan only after the formalities are completed.

Shah will also visit MP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah may visit the state on February 25 to review the political situation in the state in terms of the Lok Sabha election. He may hold a meeting with the office-bearers of three election clusters.