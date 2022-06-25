MP: As showers play truant, puja performed in Bhopal to appease raingod

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A special puja was performed in Bhopal on Saturday for bountiful rains in Bhopal on Saturday. The present disruption in the monsoon activities has enhanced discomfort level for the citizens.

High level of humidity is proving problematic for the people. The scorching sun is also hassling those who venture out in daytime for work.

At religious front, people have started performing pujna to appease Lord Indra (God of Rain) for prosperity and growth.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch convener Chandrashekahr Tiwari said, “We have performed Lord Pashupati Nath so it will definitely bring good rain in the state. If every things go right, there will be rain by Monday. It is Abhishek of Lord Pashupati Nath today and we will carry on such religious programme in the state capital for good cause.”

Tiwari further said, “Secondly, with the entry of Sun into Ardra Nakshatra in June, it will give many benefits including rainfall.

Sun has entered Ardra Nakshatra at 11:41 pm on Wednesday, June 22. The Sun will remain in this constellation till July 6, 2022. The entry of Sun in Ardra Nakshatra is indicating good for people in country.”

Religious puja has its own importance and people have faith in it. So People try to please Lord Indra who is believed to be God of Rain, Tiwari added.

There have been instances when unique rituals were performed in Bhopal and other places in the past for pleasing raingod.

In a bizarre marriage function, two frogs got married in Madhya Pradesh 2018.

In a ritual that is believed to please the rain gods and subsequently result in bountiful rainfall, two frogs were ‘married’ to each other in a ceremony that was attended by MP minister Lalita Yadav who even had commented that the ritual was performed for the drought-hit region of Bundelkhand.

