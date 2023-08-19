MP: As Dream House Hits Bribe Hurdle, Govt Doc Writes To PM

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forced to pay bribe at every step to fulfill father’s dream of owning a house, Dr Sarvesh Jain of Bundelkhand Medical College (Sagar) wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi on August 15 alleging corruption in the prevailing system.

His hoped for succour but was slapped a notice for violation of rules and sullying the government image. “I hoped that someone would inquire as to why I am so angry. Instead, the government is angry with me,” he wrote in his late social media post while sharing his plan to seek asylum in Norway.

Dr Jain, who is head of department of anesthesia, critical care and pain medicine, wrote in the letter that he had bought a plot in Sagar to fulfill his father’s dream. He was forced to grease palms of officers to secure mutation and other necessary permissions. Now, bribe was being demanded to pass the building map, he further wrote

In the letter, he dismissed agencies like Lokayukta and EOW as “they were more interested in embarrassing the common people.”

His letter to the PM has gone viral on the social media. Contacted by Free Press, Dr Jain said that letter led to a strong reaction from the government. Dean issued a notice alleging violation of the MP Civil Services (Conduct Rule 1965).

Dr Jain has been accused of maligning government image for cheap publicity. His letter to PM has been termed as violation of the MP Government Letter Rule for trying to criticize the government through the medium of the letter and video on social media. He has been asked to submit his reply by August 21, failing which one-sided action would be taken against him.

Undeterred Dr Jain, however, posted on the social media stating that he thought that someone would ask him why he was so angry. However, the government was angry as he had made the complaint viral.

